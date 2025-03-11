Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) Plans $0.20 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.195 per share on Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th.
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Stock Down 5.0 %
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund stock opened at $21.53 on Tuesday. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a one year low of $20.69 and a one year high of $26.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.27.
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile
