Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) Plans $0.20 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.195 per share on Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Stock Down 5.0 %

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund stock opened at $21.53 on Tuesday. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a one year low of $20.69 and a one year high of $26.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.27.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a portfolio of convertible securities, investment grade and below investment grade bonds, loans, equity-linked notes, and floating rate securities.

