Callan Family Office LLC Buys New Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Callan Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,445 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HAL. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 5.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 55,164 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 39.0% during the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,498 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 16.5% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 91,046 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after buying an additional 12,896 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 4.2% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 48,305 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 6.4% in the third quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 131,592 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after buying an additional 7,953 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

In other news, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 10,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $258,226.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 77,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,913,486.40. This represents a 11.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total value of $93,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,646.04. The trade was a 26.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 155,603 shares of company stock worth $4,041,695. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Halliburton Price Performance

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Halliburton stock opened at $24.89 on Tuesday. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $23.42 and a 52 week high of $41.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 24.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HAL has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Halliburton from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Halliburton from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Halliburton from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Griffin Securities lowered Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Halliburton from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.42.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

