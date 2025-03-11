Callan Family Office LLC Invests $278,000 in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,088 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLM. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in SLM by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 971 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in SLM during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in SLM during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in SLM by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,849 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of SLM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 98.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SLM opened at $28.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.68. SLM Co. has a 52-week low of $19.39 and a 52-week high of $32.65.

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.06). SLM had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.73%. Sell-side analysts expect that SLM Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.62%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SLM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on SLM from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on SLM from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on SLM from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on SLM from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their target price on SLM from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.45.

In other SLM news, Director Robert S. Strong sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total transaction of $1,142,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,163 shares in the company, valued at $1,233,166.91. This represents a 48.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

