Callan Family Office LLC Invests $354,000 in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Callan Family Office LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,045 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 29.5% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 19,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Regions Financial by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 24,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Regions Financial by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 19,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

RF stock opened at $21.56 on Tuesday. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $17.72 and a 1-year high of $27.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.06.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 20.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.55%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RF. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price target (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.67.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

