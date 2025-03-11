Callan Family Office LLC Makes New $269,000 Investment in HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP)

Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HCP. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in HashiCorp during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in HashiCorp by 331.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in HashiCorp by 25.8% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in HashiCorp by 64.8% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in HashiCorp by 43.8% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David Mcjannet sold 47,526 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total transaction of $1,626,339.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 465,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,945,767.16. The trade was a 9.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 17,800 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total transaction of $609,294.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 31,348 shares in the company, valued at $1,073,042.04. This trade represents a 36.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HCP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of HashiCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

HashiCorp Stock Performance

Shares of HCP stock opened at $34.78 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.05. HashiCorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.00 and a 52 week high of $34.85. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of -57.02 and a beta of 1.18.

HashiCorp Profile

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

