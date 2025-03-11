Callan Family Office LLC Purchases New Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 645.2% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 146.6% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 742.4% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 556 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on OMC shares. Argus lowered Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $121.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.25.

OMC opened at $85.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.98. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.57 and a 52-week high of $107.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.42 and its 200-day moving average is $94.25.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.03. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.39% and a net margin of 9.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.58%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

