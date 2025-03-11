Callan Family Office LLC Takes Position in Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL)

Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelis Insurance in the third quarter valued at about $1,144,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Fidelis Insurance in the third quarter valued at about $6,424,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Fidelis Insurance by 306.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 51,419 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Fidelis Insurance in the third quarter valued at about $732,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Fidelis Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,008,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FIHL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Fidelis Insurance from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Fidelis Insurance from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on Fidelis Insurance from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down from $21.00) on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.57.

Fidelis Insurance Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of Fidelis Insurance stock opened at $14.61 on Tuesday. Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $14.17 and a 1 year high of $21.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.68. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($1.98). Fidelis Insurance had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $685.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.52 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Fidelis Insurance Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Fidelis Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

Fidelis Insurance Company Profile

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, a specialty insurer, provides insurance and reinsurance solutions in Bermuda, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.

