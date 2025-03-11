Callan Family Office LLC Takes Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,487 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Candriam S.C.A. bought a new position in Textron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $472,000. Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in Textron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,784,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Textron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,451,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Textron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $617,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Textron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,512,000. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Textron

In other Textron news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 5,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $396,178.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,447.64. This represents a 23.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Textron Price Performance

Shares of TXT opened at $75.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Textron Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.14 and a 1-year high of $97.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.64.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The aerospace company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

Textron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Textron’s payout ratio is 1.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Textron from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Textron from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Textron from $118.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.45.

Textron Profile

(Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

