Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$138.65 and last traded at C$138.65, with a volume of 928803 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$141.72.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$162.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. TD Securities raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$175.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$170.64.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.59, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$146.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$151.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$87.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.65.

In other news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder bought 608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$145.24 per share, with a total value of C$88,307.74. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Canadian National’s railway spans Canada from coast to coast and extends through Chicago to the Gulf of Mexico. In 2019, CN delivered almost 6 million carloads over its 19,600 miles of track. CN generated roughly CAD 14 billion in total revenue by hauling intermodal containers (25% of consolidated revenue), petroleum and chemicals (21%), grain and fertilizers (16%), forest products (12%), metals and mining (11%), automotive shipments (6%), and coal (4%).

