Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) & Black Dragon Resource Companies (OTCMKTS:BDGR) Head to Head Survey

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) and Black Dragon Resource Companies (OTCMKTS:BDGR – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Canadian Natural Resources and Black Dragon Resource Companies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canadian Natural Resources 0 4 2 0 2.33 Black Dragon Resource Companies 0 0 0 0 0.00

Canadian Natural Resources currently has a consensus price target of $63.00, suggesting a potential upside of 121.51%. Given Canadian Natural Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Canadian Natural Resources is more favorable than Black Dragon Resource Companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canadian Natural Resources $41.51 billion 1.44 $6.10 billion $2.08 13.67 Black Dragon Resource Companies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Canadian Natural Resources and Black Dragon Resource Companies”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Canadian Natural Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Black Dragon Resource Companies.

Risk and Volatility

Canadian Natural Resources has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Black Dragon Resource Companies has a beta of -0.36, suggesting that its stock price is 136% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Canadian Natural Resources and Black Dragon Resource Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canadian Natural Resources 18.45% 20.07% 10.51% Black Dragon Resource Companies N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.0% of Canadian Natural Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Canadian Natural Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Canadian Natural Resources beats Black Dragon Resource Companies on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO). The company’s midstream assets include two pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose. It operates primarily in Western Canada; the United Kingdom portion of the North Sea; and Offshore Africa. The company was formerly known as AEX Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Canadian Natural Resources Limited in December 1975. Canadian Natural Resources Limited was incorporated in 1973 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Black Dragon Resource Companies

Black Dragon Resource Companies, Inc. operates as a distributor of rare art via blockchain-based technologies or non-fungible tokens. The company was formerly known as Black Dragon Resource, Inc. and changed its name to Black Dragon Resource Companies, Inc. in December 2004. Black Dragon Resource Companies, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Cheyenne, Wyoming. Black Dragon Resource Companies, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of ProTek Capital, Inc.

