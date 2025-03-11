Candriam S.C.A. Has $277,000 Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Candriam S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 37.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Graco were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Graco in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,553,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Graco by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Graco in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,887,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 63,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after purchasing an additional 7,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 19,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Graco alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on GGG shares. BNP Paribas raised Graco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. DA Davidson set a $85.00 price target on Graco in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Graco from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Graco Price Performance

Shares of GGG opened at $86.85 on Tuesday. Graco Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.49 and a 1 year high of $94.77. The company has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.89 and a 200-day moving average of $85.46.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.13). Graco had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 23.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Graco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 14th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.01%.

About Graco

(Free Report)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.