Candriam S.C.A. Makes New Investment in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

Candriam S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solventum during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solventum during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Solventum during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Solventum by 23,550.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solventum during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000.
Solventum Price Performance
Shares of SOLV opened at $77.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.83. The company has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15. Solventum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.16 and a fifty-two week high of $85.92.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Solventum Profile
Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.
