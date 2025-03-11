Candriam S.C.A. Sells 54,852 Shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Candriam S.C.A. lessened its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Free Report) by 68.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,852 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A. owned 0.07% of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF worth $952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKF opened at $33.07 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.73 and its 200 day moving average is $35.67. The company has a market capitalization of $912.73 million, a P/E ratio of 41.35 and a beta of 1.73. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.85 and a fifty-two week high of $44.72.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund of stocks related to financial technology innovation. ARKF was launched on Feb 4, 2019 and is managed by ARK.

