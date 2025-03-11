Candriam S.C.A. Sells 8,537 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Candriam S.C.A. reduced its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) by 36.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,871 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,537 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUMN. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 173.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 6,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 4,277 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 66.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LUMN opened at $4.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.12. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.97 and a 1 year high of $10.33. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.22 and a beta of 1.28.

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.14. Lumen Technologies had a negative return on equity of 46.17% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

LUMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Lumen Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $4.25 price target on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.59.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

