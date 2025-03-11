Carmen Amara Sells 11,238 Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Stock

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) insider Carmen Amara sold 11,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $393,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,784,305. The trade was a 9.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Carmen Amara also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 4th, Carmen Amara sold 1,500 shares of Yelp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total value of $49,740.00.

Yelp Price Performance

Yelp stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,100,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,490. Yelp Inc. has a one year low of $32.56 and a one year high of $41.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.40.

Institutional Trading of Yelp

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The local business review company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. Yelp had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The firm had revenue of $361.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.73 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YELP. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 13.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 654,059 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $22,944,000 after purchasing an additional 78,585 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Yelp by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,743,899 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $96,256,000 after buying an additional 48,363 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Yelp by 347.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 160,363 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $5,627,000 after acquiring an additional 124,561 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Yelp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $732,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 204,077 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $7,159,000 after acquiring an additional 14,213 shares during the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

YELP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Evercore ISI raised Yelp to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Yelp from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.17.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

