Cencora (NYSE:COR) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $15.30-15.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $15.41.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Cencora from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cencora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Cencora in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Cencora from $289.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cencora from $237.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.90.

NYSE:COR opened at $261.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.92. Cencora has a fifty-two week low of $214.77 and a fifty-two week high of $262.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.54.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.23. Cencora had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 328.62%. Analysts predict that Cencora will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Cencora’s payout ratio is presently 31.29%.

In related news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total value of $1,211,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,724,197.76. This trade represents a 24.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 4,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $1,267,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,022,850. The trade was a 8.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,648 shares of company stock valued at $2,862,342 in the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

