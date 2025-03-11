Centerra Gold Inc. (CGAU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 on March 27th

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This is a 34.6% increase from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Centerra Gold has increased its dividend by an average of 13.8% per year over the last three years. Centerra Gold has a payout ratio of 24.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Centerra Gold to earn $0.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.19 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.1%.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Centerra Gold Stock Down 4.6 %

Centerra Gold stock opened at $5.50 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.42. Centerra Gold has a 12 month low of $5.46 and a 12 month high of $7.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Centerra Gold ( NYSE:CGAU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). Centerra Gold had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $302.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.92 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Centerra Gold will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CGAU shares. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Desjardins cut shares of Centerra Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Cormark cut shares of Centerra Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Centerra Gold

About Centerra Gold

(Get Free Report)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.