Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Declares $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 13th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th.

Centerra Gold Stock Down 4.3 %

CG stock opened at C$7.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$8.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.99. Centerra Gold has a 12 month low of C$7.42 and a 12 month high of C$10.59. The company has a market cap of C$1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on CG shares. Cormark downgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$9.80 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Desjardins cut Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$12.75 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. TD Securities cut their target price on Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$11.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Paul Nicholas Wright bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$8.11 per share, with a total value of C$283,752.00. Also, Senior Officer Claudia D’orazio sold 3,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.28, for a total value of C$31,720.68. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.