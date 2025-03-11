Centuria Office REIT (ASX:COF) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.03

Centuria Office REIT (ASX:COF – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, March 10th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Tuesday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th.
Centuria Office REIT Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $683.95 million, a PE ratio of -4.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.66.
About Centuria Office REIT
