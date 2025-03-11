Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) COO Vivek K. Jayaraman Sells 33,999 Shares

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Free Report) COO Vivek K. Jayaraman sold 33,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $50,998.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,507,315 shares in the company, valued at $2,260,972.50. This represents a 2.21 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Cerus Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CERS opened at $1.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.79. The stock has a market cap of $273.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 1.56. Cerus Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $50.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.81 million. Cerus had a negative net margin of 11.60% and a negative return on equity of 40.55%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cerus Co. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Cerus in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Cerus by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 20,814,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589,721 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in Cerus by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 8,319,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,813,000 after purchasing an additional 994,007 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC increased its stake in Cerus by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 6,393,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,847,000 after purchasing an additional 387,603 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cerus by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,454,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,862,000 after purchasing an additional 39,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Cerus by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,738,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,506,000 after purchasing an additional 79,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Cerus Company Profile

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

