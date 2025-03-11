Channing Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Channing Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 291,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,688 shares during the quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Aramark worth $10,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Aramark by 6.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 15,714,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,619,000 after purchasing an additional 896,288 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Aramark by 70.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,329,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,618,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430,131 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aramark by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,570,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,427,000 after buying an additional 441,711 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aramark by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,363,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,028,000 after buying an additional 45,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,746,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,176,000 after acquiring an additional 14,210 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE ARMK opened at $35.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.94. Aramark has a 52-week low of $29.82 and a 52-week high of $42.49.

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 1.94%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.105 dividend. This is a boost from Aramark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.07%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ARMK shares. Citigroup began coverage on Aramark in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Aramark from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Aramark from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Aramark from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Aramark from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.42.

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

