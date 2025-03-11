Channing Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Channing Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 469,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 53,633 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC owned 0.47% of Helmerich & Payne worth $15,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Steph & Co. bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Helmerich & Payne

In other news, Director Belgacem Chariag purchased 37,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.08 per share, with a total value of $1,011,600.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 54,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,478,730.48. This trade represents a 216.56 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Lindsay bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.55 per share, for a total transaction of $551,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 691,214 shares in the company, valued at $19,042,945.70. This represents a 2.98 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HP has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Argus upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:HP opened at $25.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.42. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.80 and a fifty-two week high of $44.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.27.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 11.31%. Analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Helmerich & Payne Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.89%.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

