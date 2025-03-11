Channing Capital Management LLC Has $10.31 Million Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Channing Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,834 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 3,435 shares during the quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $10,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. United Bank raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 7,303 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 11.2% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 99.4% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its holdings in Salesforce by 126.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,522 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. now owns 963 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Erste Group Bank raised Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $415.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $405.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.62.

In related news, Director G Mason Morfit sold 722,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.11, for a total value of $249,995,253.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,192,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,104,786,234.99. This trade represents a 18.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.00, for a total value of $1,872,521.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,071,750. This represents a 11.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,108,793 shares of company stock worth $383,156,227. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $272.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $322.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $308.93. The stock has a market cap of $261.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.00 and a 1 year high of $369.00.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

