Channing Capital Management LLC Has $45.23 Million Stock Position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,167,033 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,774 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC owned 1.02% of SM Energy worth $45,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SM. Ruffer LLP bought a new stake in SM Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $728,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the fourth quarter worth $666,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the 4th quarter worth $22,059,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 33,392 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in SM Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Barton R. Brookman, Jr. purchased 7,000 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.36 per share, for a total transaction of $226,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,591.76. This represents a 91.31 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SM stock opened at $27.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.00 and a 200-day moving average of $40.70. SM Energy has a 52-week low of $26.66 and a 52-week high of $53.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 4.14.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The energy company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $852.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.44 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 28.63%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 11.98%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SM. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of SM Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Raymond James cut their price objective on SM Energy from $59.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Williams Trading set a $41.00 target price on SM Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target (up from $51.00) on shares of SM Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

