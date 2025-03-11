Channing Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Channing Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,739 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 713 shares during the quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $12,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 312.5% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 132 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 309.8% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 1,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.30, for a total value of $330,208.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,572.30. This trade represents a 37.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.63, for a total value of $127,815.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,365,624.58. This trade represents a 3.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,577,572 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LH shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $262.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $293.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.38.

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $243.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $191.97 and a 12-month high of $258.59.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.05. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 15.29%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.65%.

Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

