Channing Capital Management LLC Purchases 224,455 Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Channing Capital Management LLC raised its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,770,526 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 224,455 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Asset Management makes up 2.0% of Channing Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Channing Capital Management LLC owned 2.20% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $76,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 581 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 166.8% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Down 1.6 %

APAM opened at $42.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.13 and its 200 day moving average is $44.02. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.89 and a fifty-two week high of $49.54.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Cuts Dividend

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 74.02% and a net margin of 23.36%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is 92.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.38.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

