Channing Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) by 26.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,766,623 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 373,917 shares during the quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.77% of Northern Oil and Gas worth $65,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOG. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 4.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,283,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,884,000 after buying an additional 100,761 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,114,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,590,000 after purchasing an additional 18,195 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,381,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,102,000 after acquiring an additional 21,754 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,071,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,834,000 after purchasing an additional 130,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,058,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,349,000 after acquiring an additional 73,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lowered Northern Oil and Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.89.

Insider Transactions at Northern Oil and Gas

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.48 per share, with a total value of $27,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,215,673.72. This represents a 0.44 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $32,604.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 96,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,752,697. The trade was a 0.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northern Oil and Gas Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:NOG opened at $27.89 on Tuesday. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.59 and a 1 year high of $44.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.95 and a 200-day moving average of $37.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.16). Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 23.38%. The firm had revenue of $545.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.34 million. Equities analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.02%.

Northern Oil and Gas Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Further Reading

