Channing Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Channing Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 633,880 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,935 shares during the quarter. Integer comprises approximately 2.2% of Channing Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Channing Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.89% of Integer worth $84,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Integer by 304.3% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Integer by 8,933.3% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Integer in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Integer by 98.4% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 369 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in Integer by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 639 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Integer alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Integer from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Integer from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Integer in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Integer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Integer from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.67.

Integer Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Integer stock opened at $120.55 on Tuesday. Integer Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $107.11 and a twelve month high of $146.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $135.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.99.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $449.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.28 million. Integer had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 11.65%. Equities research analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Co. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Integer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.