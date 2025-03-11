Channing Capital Management LLC Sells 41,542 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Channing Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 38.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,542 shares during the quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $7,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 7.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 484,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,556,000 after purchasing an additional 35,601 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 40.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 26,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 142,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

HWM opened at $122.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.53 billion, a PE ratio of 43.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $125.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.57. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.80 and a 1 year high of $140.55.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 25.74%. Research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HWM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.28.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

