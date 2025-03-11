Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Boosts Stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 52.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,622 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 18,415 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $16,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Clare Market Investments LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $553,000. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in Quanta Services by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 11,073 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Quanta Services by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Wealth Partners Inc. increased its stake in Quanta Services by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of PWR opened at $236.09 on Tuesday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $227.11 and a 12 month high of $365.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $301.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $305.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $34.99 billion, a PE ratio of 39.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.12. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PWR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim started coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Quanta Services from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Quanta Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Bank of America started coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $407.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital raised Quanta Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.95.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Articles

