Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Grows Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 2,668.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,839 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 77,919 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $8,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 378.0% in the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the period. Net Worth Advisory Group lifted its position in Arista Networks by 286.4% in the fourth quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 7,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,886 shares during the period. Retirement Capital Strategies lifted its position in Arista Networks by 300.2% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies now owns 31,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 23,785 shares during the period. Clare Market Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,803,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in Arista Networks by 294.9% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 108,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,043,000 after purchasing an additional 81,369 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

ANET stock opened at $77.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.92, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.08. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $60.08 and a one year high of $133.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.10.

Insider Activity

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.72% and a return on equity of 29.91%. Research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total transaction of $892,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 163,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,263,553.84. The trade was a 4.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 1,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total transaction of $159,409.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,752.64. This represents a 15.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 491,001 shares of company stock valued at $49,112,111 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ANET shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.00.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

