Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Has $38.47 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lessened its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 98,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,792 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 0.8% of Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $38,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 4,653 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Insight Inv LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,915 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD opened at $374.13 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $399.91 and a 200 day moving average of $400.08. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $323.77 and a one year high of $439.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.09.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.09. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $39.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 61.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Home Depot from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $431.00 to $424.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Home Depot from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $436.50.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

