Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Increases Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 394,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,764 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI owned about 0.12% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $87,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Peoples Bank KS grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 3,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $200.77 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $191.34 and a 1 year high of $244.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $221.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.74. The company has a market cap of $64.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.17.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

