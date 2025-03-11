Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,669 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $8,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,881,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,059,000 after buying an additional 13,228 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,465,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,989,000 after purchasing an additional 64,620 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,380,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,510,000 after purchasing an additional 7,012 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,195,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,902,000 after buying an additional 44,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ DVY opened at $133.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $115.43 and a 1-year high of $144.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.11.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $1.3164 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

