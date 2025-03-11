Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Sells 35,584 Shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI decreased its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 582,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,584 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI owned approximately 0.84% of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $10,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FPEI. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,193,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 64,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 11,784 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $589,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,807,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $523,000.

Get First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FPEI opened at $18.77 on Tuesday. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $17.90 and a 1-year high of $19.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.82.

About First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.