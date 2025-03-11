Clare Market Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 21,550 Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Clare Market Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,550 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Rivian Automotive by 52.5% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 50,357,579 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $565,012,000 after buying an additional 17,341,786 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Rivian Automotive by 1.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,000,392 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $145,550,000 after buying an additional 223,860 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Rivian Automotive by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,741,001 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $63,055,000 after buying an additional 133,781 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Rivian Automotive by 2.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,198,300 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $24,665,000 after buying an additional 45,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in Rivian Automotive by 11.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,766,747 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $19,823,000 after buying an additional 181,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on RIVN shares. Baird R W cut Rivian Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Bank of America cut Rivian Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.70 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.73.

RIVN opened at $10.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.36. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.26 and a fifty-two week high of $18.86.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 66.26% and a negative net margin of 95.51%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total transaction of $975,005.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 863,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,784,877.65. This trade represents a 7.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 6,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.26, for a total value of $97,766.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 335,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,778,183.76. This trade represents a 2.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 275,357 shares of company stock valued at $3,988,140 in the last three months. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

