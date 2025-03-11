Clare Market Investments LLC Buys New Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Clare Market Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,213 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the third quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot stock opened at $374.13 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $323.77 and a 52 week high of $439.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $399.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $400.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The stock has a market cap of $371.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.09.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.09. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $39.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a $2.30 dividend. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.66%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HD. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Home Depot from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $455.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. KGI Securities upgraded Home Depot to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Home Depot from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $436.50.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

