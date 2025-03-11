Clare Market Investments LLC Invests $204,000 in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Clare Market Investments LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 25.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 22,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,826,000 after acquiring an additional 4,531 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 40.9% in the third quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 7.1% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 39,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.6% in the third quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $189.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.75. The stock has a market cap of $34.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.90, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.75. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.46 and a 12-month high of $274.87.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 10th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.33 by ($0.08). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STZ has been the subject of several research reports. Argus downgraded Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $255.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $298.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, Director William T. Giles purchased 1,000 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $186.39 per share, for a total transaction of $186,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,463 shares in the company, valued at $272,688.57. This trade represents a 215.98 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

