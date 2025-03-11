Claris Advisors LLC MO Has $14.46 Million Stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Claris Advisors LLC MO raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,878 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF comprises about 5.4% of Claris Advisors LLC MO’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Claris Advisors LLC MO owned approximately 0.14% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $14,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keb Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Keb Asset Management LLC now owns 280,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,872,000 after buying an additional 14,954 shares during the last quarter. Tassel Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $12,609,000. G2 Capital Management LLC OH boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 1,671,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,551,000 after acquiring an additional 11,089 shares during the last quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 64,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,083,000 after acquiring an additional 4,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pillar Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $15,740,000.

DFUS opened at $60.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.84 and its 200 day moving average is $63.75. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.72 and a fifty-two week high of $66.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01.

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

