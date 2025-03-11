Claris Advisors LLC MO Increases Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Claris Advisors LLC MO increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Claris Advisors LLC MO’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 21,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. SimpliFi Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 16,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 25,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTIP stock opened at $49.49 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $47.65 and a 52-week high of $49.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.91.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.529 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

