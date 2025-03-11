Claris Advisors LLC MO Purchases 108 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Claris Advisors LLC MO increased its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Claris Advisors LLC MO’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Regents Gate Capital LLP purchased a new stake in PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PCAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on PACCAR from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Bank of America raised shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $121.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PACCAR presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.77.

PACCAR Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $110.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.91. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $90.04 and a 52-week high of $125.50.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). PACCAR had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 12.36%. On average, analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous dividend of $0.89. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 16.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PACCAR

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total transaction of $224,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,129.15. This represents a 26.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Darrin C. Siver sold 103,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.56, for a total value of $11,565,536.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,805,717.80. This represents a 62.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,547 shares of company stock valued at $18,261,908 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Profile

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Further Reading

