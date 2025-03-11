Claris Advisors LLC MO Raises Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Claris Advisors LLC MO raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 33.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,190 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF accounts for 0.9% of Claris Advisors LLC MO’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Claris Advisors LLC MO’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $2,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFAI. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 142.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 3,783 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,705,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 457,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,527,000 after purchasing an additional 41,054 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAI opened at $31.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.55. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $28.13 and a one year high of $32.19. The company has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.84.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

