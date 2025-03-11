Clarkson (LON:CKN) Issues Earnings Results

Clarkson (LON:CKN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 286.90 ($3.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Clarkson had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 13.10%.
Clarkson Stock Up 2.6 %
LON:CKN opened at GBX 3,545 ($45.64) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.12. Clarkson has a twelve month low of GBX 3,345 ($43.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,675 ($60.19). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4,258.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,922. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,500 ($57.94) price target on shares of Clarkson in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.
Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. The company's Broking segment offers services to shipowners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.
