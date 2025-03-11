Cloudbreak Discovery (LON:CDL) Sets New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Cloudbreak Discovery Plc (LON:CDL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.08 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.08 ($0.00), with a volume of 9386 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.09 ($0.00).

Cloudbreak Discovery Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.14 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.18. The company has a market cap of £951,787.20, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.18.

Cloudbreak Discovery (LON:CDL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported GBX (0.10) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter. Cloudbreak Discovery had a negative net margin of 842.88% and a negative return on equity of 87.92%.

Cloudbreak Discovery Company Profile

Cloudbreak Discovery PLC is a leading London listed royalty company and natural resource project generator. Cloudbreak is focused on energy royalty acquisitions with the aim of bringing near-term cashflow and driving shareholder value. Its primary operating jurisdiction is the United States, but the Company will continue to deploy its project generation model in the international energy sector to acquire minority interests in projects of merit.

Through its wholly owned but independently operated subsidiary, Cloudbreak Exploration Inc, the Company will develop its array of mineral assets, whilst continuing to generate new projects with a particular focus on commodities key to the energy transition.

The Group’s generative model across the energy and mineral sector enables a multi-asset approach to investing and exploration.

