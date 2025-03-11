Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Comerica were worth $2,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in Comerica during the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Comerica by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Comerica by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 41,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comerica during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,905,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Comerica by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 11,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMA opened at $56.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.16 and a 200-day moving average of $63.38. Comerica Incorporated has a 1-year low of $45.32 and a 1-year high of $73.45.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.05). Comerica had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 12.04%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.57%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMA shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Comerica from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial raised shares of Comerica to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Comerica from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Comerica from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.67.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

