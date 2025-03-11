Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Shares Bought by Amundi

Amundi grew its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,752,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 426,669 shares during the period. Amundi owned 0.99% of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP worth $96,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 19.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 85.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 51,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,815,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 35.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 24,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 6,450 shares during the period. 10.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE SBS opened at $16.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 12-month low of $13.10 and a 12-month high of $18.36. The company has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Company Profile

(Free Report)

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP engages in the provision of water and sewage service. It also offers advisory services on the rational use of water, planning and commercial, and financial and operational management. The company was founded on September 6, 1973 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

