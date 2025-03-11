Complete Solaria (NASDAQ:CSLR) versus Smartkem (NASDAQ:SMTK) Head to Head Contrast

Complete Solaria (NASDAQ:CSLR – Get Free Report) and Smartkem (NASDAQ:SMTK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Complete Solaria and Smartkem”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Complete Solaria alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Complete Solaria $40.80 million 2.39 -$269.55 million N/A N/A Smartkem $40,000.00 108.51 -$8.50 million N/A N/A

Smartkem has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Complete Solaria.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Complete Solaria -321.32% N/A -136.87% Smartkem N/A -167.89% -111.60%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Complete Solaria and Smartkem’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Complete Solaria and Smartkem, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Complete Solaria 0 0 1 0 3.00 Smartkem 0 0 0 0 0.00

Complete Solaria currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 354.55%. Given Complete Solaria’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Complete Solaria is more favorable than Smartkem.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.3% of Complete Solaria shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.6% of Complete Solaria shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.8% of Smartkem shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Complete Solaria beats Smartkem on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Complete Solaria

(Get Free Report)

Complete Solaria, Inc. provides custom solar solutions in the United States. The company offers solar systems to homeowners and small to medium-sized commercial customers. It also provides HelioQuoteTM software system, a platform for residential solar designs, proposals, and engineering services. In addition, the company installs solar systems, as well as provides financing solutions. It offers its products and services through third party sales partners. The company is headquartered in Fremont, California.

About Smartkem

(Get Free Report)

SmartKem, Inc. engages in the development of materials and processes used to make organic thin-film transistors for the manufacture of flexible electronic. It focuses on Truflex semiconductor technology that deposits organic ink on a substrate. The company was founded on September 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Blackley, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Complete Solaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Complete Solaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.