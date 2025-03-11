Concord Medical Services (NYSE:CCM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Concord Medical Services (NYSE:CCM – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Concord Medical Services Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of CCM stock opened at $4.27 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.89 and a 200 day moving average of $5.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.47. Concord Medical Services has a 1-year low of $3.82 and a 1-year high of $26.70.
