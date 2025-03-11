Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.05), Zacks reports. Concrete Pumping had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 6.19%.

Concrete Pumping Price Performance

BBCP traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.04. 167,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,385. Concrete Pumping has a 1 year low of $5.05 and a 1 year high of $9.68. The company has a market capitalization of $320.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Concrete Pumping Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th.

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Capital Pumping brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

