Cooke & Bieler LP Reduces Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Cooke & Bieler LP lessened its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,549,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,979 shares during the quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $68,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 500,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,988,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 7,434,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,732,000 after purchasing an additional 20,835 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 1,040,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,746,000 after purchasing an additional 33,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Net Worth Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 10,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

BAC stock opened at $39.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.53 and a 200-day moving average of $43.76. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $34.15 and a 12-month high of $48.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $302.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.32.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $25.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 32.30%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bank of America from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Bank of America from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Baird R W raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Bank of America from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Bank of America from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.64.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

